Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To The Imagination In Grey Bikini For Latest Sultry Instagram Snap

It’s been a while since Kendall Jenner has rocked a bikini on the pages of her Instagram account, but what better day than today to break that streak? The supermodel took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 12 to share a sultry new snap that her fans went wild for.

Kendall’s sexy new shot was staged in a dark room and captured the 23-year-old sitting on the floor and striking a sultry pose in a skimpy dark grey bikini that did more showing than covering up. The barely-there two pieces did nothing but favors for the reality TV star and consisted of a sports bra-style top that flashed some serious skin and clasped together in the front with a delicate set of buttons. Meanwhile, its matching bottoms left little to the imagination thanks to their cheeky style that showed off her signature curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The model’s flawless figure and enviable abs were highlighted in the steamy snap thanks to what appeared to be a window that was out of the frame and let in a source of natural light, which Kendall protected her eyes from with a pair of chic dark sunglasses. Kendall’s raven hair was worn down in a loose blowout style, and she added a pair of dainty dangling earrings to give her pool day look a hint of bling.

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star went wild for the jaw-dropping bikini pic — her first since rocking a bold animal print two-piece on her feed earlier this year in January. The snap racked up more than 700,000 likes from Kendall’s whopping 106 million followers after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram, while also accruing over 2,800 comments from fans expressing their love for the model.

“Body goals,” one follower wrote, while another simply said “wow.”

“As always you are amazing,” a third fan commented.

Aside from flaunting her flawless figure on the pages of her Instagram, Kendall has also been enjoying some time with her exotic new pet. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner shared a few clips to her Instagram Stories this weekend taking a walk on the wild side as she got some quality time with her new snake, at one point even letting it wrap itself around her hair to create a scaly, slithering scrunchie.

Kendall Jenner just wore her most daring accessory yet… a snake! ???? Watch the serpent slither around her hair: https://t.co/aXhXWOZY8M pic.twitter.com/uRNqjZgMAL — Access (@accessonline) March 12, 2019

Could Kendall be on to the next big thing in hair accessories? Only time will tell.