‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reveals Her Thoughts On Katie Maloney Being Labeled A ‘Bully’

Does Scheana Marie think her co-star is a mean girl?

Scheana Marie and Katie Maloney have butted heads with one another on a number of occasions over the past several seasons of Vanderpump Rules but is Scheana convinced Katie is a bully, like Tom Sandoval recently suggested?

During an appearance on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and singer opened up about her thoughts on Katie’s recent behavior and ultimatum regarding James Kennedy’s firing.

“I think you know James insulted her, she fought back, and I don’t think that was a bully move,” Scheana explained, via The Daily Dish. “I think she’s been a bully in the past, but not currently, no.”

During Season 7, Katie demanded Lisa Vanderpump fire James due to his mean comments about her weight and because of that, she was called out by Tom, who suggested she frequently said mean things with no consequences while demanding others be held accountable.

During a past episode of Watch What Happens Live, Katie was asked about statements she made about Lala Kent and her relationship with the formerly married Randall Emmett, which many took as bullying.

“Listen, Lala and I went for each other,” she said on the After Show. “And I regret those things, I’ve atoned for them, and I’ve apologized, talked to Lala on more than one occasion and told her that was wrong of me and have never, ever said that again.”

In addition to Scheana and Katie defending Katie’s past behavior and Season 7 behavior, Tom also spoke out and offered his point of view during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. As fans will recall, Tom appeared on the series alongside his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor, and said there was a time when Katie acted “very aggressive and angry” and was “not happy.”

According to Tom, Katie didn’t apologize for her behavior until a long time after her actions played out, which seems to be a double standard. After all, if James didn’t apologize for the things he’s said and done to his co-stars, he would likely be slammed for failing to do so.

“I do, honestly, I do think he’s held to different standards than other people,” Tom said of James at the time.

To see more of Scheana, Katie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.