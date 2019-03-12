Batman Turns 80, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returns To Theaters

To celebrate 80 years since Batman’s first-ever appearance in a comic book, the Christopher Nolan-directed Dark Knight trilogy will be returning to select North American movie theaters for epic, one-day only screenings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All three films starred Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Gary Oldman as Commissioner James Gordon, and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox.

In 2005’s Batman Begins, the Caped Crusader fought villains Henri Ducard/Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson), Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), and Carmine “The Roman” Falcone (Tom Wilkinson). The film also featured actress Katie Holmes playing Bruce’s childhood friend Rachel Dawes.

In 2008′s The Dark Knight, Batman squared off against The Joker (Heath Ledger, in one of his last roles) and Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart). Maggie Gyllenhaal took over the role of Rachel Dawes for this movie.

And, in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, Bane (Tom Hardy), Miranda Tate/Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard), and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) are the villains. Joseph Gordon-Levitt played a police officer, John Blake, who may have gone on to become Batman’s sidekick, Robin, had the movie series continued.

“Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen,” said Jeff Goldstein, the domestic distribution president of Warner Bros., reported IndieWire.

The first marathon screening will take place on Saturday, March 30, at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood in California. Nolan will make a special appearance at the movie theater, between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, to do a Q&A about the three films, which earned more than $2.5 billion globally.

The other four screenings will take place on two dates: Saturday, April 13, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco, and on Saturday, April 20, at Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto and at IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Nolan will not be appearing at these screenings, but footage filmed at the Hollywood event will be shown to moviegoers.

At all of the screenings, the movies will be shown on IMAX 70-millimeter film, a wide high-resolution format that Nolan favors.

Tickets for all of the special screenings of the Dark Knight trilogy go on sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. PT. And, according to Collider, every ticket purchased will include a special lanyard and Dark Knight collectible.