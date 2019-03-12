Hilary Duff Posts Sweet New Photo Of 4-Month-Old Daughter Banks Looking Like A Little Fashionista

She got it from her mama, of course.

Lately, Hilary Duff has been flooding her Instagram page with sweet photos of her adorable 4-month-old daughter, Banks Bair. Most of the time, the tiny tot is dressed to impress, and in today’s post, she follows in the same footsteps of being a fashionista in training. Earlier today, the actress delighted her 11 million-plus followers with another sweet snapshot of baby Banks.

In the photo, the tot looks dressed to impress in an orange sweater with winged sleeves as well as a pair of trendy blue pants with a cat pattern. The youngster also rocks brown booties in addition to a yellow headband with a pattern on her head. Banks is all smiles as she looks up at the camera and lays on a white and pink blanket.

The cute image has already earned Hilary a lot of attention with over 110,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments and growing by the second. Some of Duff’s followers commented on the post to let Hilary know how cute her baby girl looks while countless others took to the post to ask Duff where she got the outfit. Of course, a few other followers were quick to point out how much Banks resembles her mother.

“She looks so much like you in this pic,” one follower wrote.

“This is the cutest lil outfit on the cutest lil baby.”

“Ohhh myyyy…. she is so cute and that smile, sweet angel,” another fan wrote along with an angel emoji.

Banks is Hilary’s second child but her first with Matthew Koma. Hilary is also the proud mama to Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Six-year-old Luca also makes plenty of appearances on his mom’s Instagram page, and it’s easy to see that Hilary is loving the role of mom in her life.

Back in October, Hilary announced to the world that her new baby girl had finally arrived. In an Instagram post, Duff can be seen cradling baby Banks in her arms as Matthew stands just behind her and stares into his daughter’s eyes. To go along with the sweet image was an equally sweet caption in which Duff introduces her daughter to her millions of followers.

“Banks Violet Bair. this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Not surprisingly, the photo earned Duff a ton of attention with over 1 million likes and an impressive 19,000 comments.