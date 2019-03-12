Nadine Leopold Flaunts Her Well-Toned Backside In New Instagram Snap

Austrian model Nadine Neopold, best known among social media fans for her association with Victoria’s Secret, recently took to Instagram and treated her ardent admirers to a new risqué snap which became an instant hit.

The model donned a dangerously short rust-colored bikini and struck a side pose to expose her enviable assets, particularly her pert derriere which was clearly visible through her thong-style bikini bottoms.

The blonde bombshell let her wavy tresses down to cover one side of her face and applied minimal makeup to pull off a very sultry look. The snap was captured outdoors which allowed the model to flaunt her sun-kissed skin – a decision that left her 598,000-plus followers drooling over her sexiness.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snap accrued more than 36,00 likes and many comments wherein fans showered the hottie with compliments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that he is totally in love with the model and called her “PERFECT” (with emphasis), while another fan — who was completely wowed by the pic — said that Nadine is beautiful and the picture is amazing. Other fans, per usual, showered the 25-year-old model with countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis to show that they are in love with her and that she is absolutely hot.

Earlier last week, Nadine posted a topless picture which sent temperatures soaring and, as expected, it immediately became fans’ favorite. In the snap, Nadine could be seen lying on a bed with her eyes closed. The model wore a full face of makeup and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very provocative pose. The hottie accessorized with lots of jewelry and body chains and covered her breasts with her hand so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

Per the caption, the jewelry was from Jacquie Aiche — an American designer who has designed jewelry for many celebrities, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kate Hudson, and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Nadine revealed that she has not only worked with Victoria’s Secret but has also been featured in leading fashion magazines, including Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s BAZAAR and Marie Claire UK.

In the same interview, the model spoke about the best beauty advice that she has received and revealed that someone told her to always stay true to herself and never put her happiness into someone else’s hands.

She also said that women should not look down upon themselves when they can’t live up to the beauty image that models project.