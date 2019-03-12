Are Denise Richards And Husband Aaron Phypers Open To A Threesome With Erika Jayne?

Denise Richards addressed the issue on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Erika Jayne made it clear that she was excited about Denise Richards’ love life revelations during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a short time after the show aired, Denise addressed her comments during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

After a fan called into the show and asked if Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, would ever invite Erika into the bedroom with them, Denise offered a surprising response.

“Ooh, maybe,” she said.

During an episode of the show weeks ago, Erika said that she had been imagining how Denise and Aaron were in bed and compared her thoughts to scenes from her favorite porn.

“That’s so great! My visuals of you and Aaron having sex are like right up there with my favorite porn,” Erika said, according to a report from OK! Magazine on March 9. “That’s like real f**king good.”

Erika’s comment was quite unexpected and upon hearing it, Denise burst into laughter. Although Season 9 is Denise’s first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she appears to be getting along quite well with the women and establishing close friendships with the majority of them.

As fans well know, Denise was close to a number of her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Brandi Glanville, before she signed on to appear on the show.

Although fans haven’t seen a whole lot of Aaron on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills quite yet, he will become a hot topic for the cast during tonight’s new episode, which features Denise and Aaron preparing for their September 2018 wedding in Malibu, California.

A short time after the wedding took place, Denise confirmed she was a married woman with a statement to Us Weekly magazine.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” she said in the statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

Denise and Aaron had reportedly been secretly engaged since January of last year.

Denise shares two children with her former husband, Charlie Sheen, including 15-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, and is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7, who she adopted in 2011 as a single mother.

To see more of Denise, Erika, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.