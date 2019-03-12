An Inside Look Into ‘Fuller House’ Star Lori Loughlin’s Family

Actress Lori Loughlin’s seemingly squeaky clean public image faced a major hit on Tuesday.

The Fuller House star made major headlines after she, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, and dozens more were indicted in a scheme that allegedly involved students gaining entrance to elite universities like Stanford, Yale and University of California no matter what their athletic ability actually is, according to Page Six. Loughlin, 54, reportedly faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud. She was allegedly caught discussing the scam over the phone, which was recorded by the FBI.

Loughlin has been private for the most part in regards to her life. The 90210 star was married to investment banker Michael R. Burns from 1989-1996. The next year, she eloped with her now-husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is the designer behind Target’s Mossimo brand. Giannulli began Mossimo in 1986, and it soon grew to become a worldwide entity, eventually being acquired by Iconix Brand Group in 2006. His Target line has reportedly been sold at the department store for two decades.

Loughlin and Giannulli have two daughters together- Isabella Rose, 20 and Olivia Jade, 19 and one son, Gianni, who Giannulli had prior to the couple’s marriage.

Both Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade have made name for themselves in their own right through social media. Isabella Rose currently has 261,000 Instagram followers and is a verified user, according to her now-private profile. Her sister reportedly has 2 million subscribers on her beauty channel, Olivia Jade Beauty. Shortly after Loughlin’s arrest warrant was made public, reports surfaced of a clip from Olivia Jade’s YouTube video where she shared with her audience that she had no plans to receive an education while in college.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said in the video. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Olivia Jade recanted her claims in another video that involved her apologizing to her fans.

The Full House alum and Giannulli reportedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to federal prosecutors. Three coaches associated with USC, including the university’s current women’s athletic director were also indicted on Tuesday.