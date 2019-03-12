Michael Avenatti And Stormy Daniels No Longer Working Together

Ever since the adult entertainer known as Stormy Daniels came forward last year with the story that she had an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2011 and that Trump had later paid her hush money to keep the story out of the news, her attorney has been Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti parlayed his work with Daniels into near-daily appearances on cable news in 2018 and was at one point talking about running for president in 2020. But a domestic violence arrest and various personal setbacks put a stop to that talk, and now Avenatti has split from his most famous client.

Michael Avenatti announced in a statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he no longer represents Daniels.

“On February 19, we informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to the attorney-client privilege,” Avenatti said in the statement.

He went on to wish Daniels well.

Meanwhile, Daniels announced, also on her Twitter account, that she has hired Clark Brewster as her new attorney.

“Upon completion of Mr. Brewster’s review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues,” the porn actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said.

Avenatti represented Daniels in several different cases, including a push to invalidate her non-disclosure agreement with Trump, as well as a defamation suit. One of Daniels’ lawsuits was dismissed by a judge last week, per The New York Times.

In the last six months, Avenatti has represented Julie Swetnick, a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually harassing her in college, and has also represented a man claiming to be a “whistleblower” about previously unreported sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly, per CNN.

Avenatti’s law firm filed for bankruptcy last week, for the second time in two years. Per The Daily Beast, a former law partner of has accused Avenatti of hiding millions of dollars from the courts. Avenatti agreed last month to give up financial control of the firm, per The Los Angeles Times.

When Avenatti was arrested on domestic violence charges last November, Daniels issued a statement criticizing him but did not announce that she was dropping him as her attorney, per The Inquisitr at the time. She also claimed at the time that Avenatti had filed a defamation suit on her behalf without her permission.