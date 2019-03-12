Jonas Brothers Accused Of Copying Portugal. The Man’s ‘Feel It Still’ As ‘Sucker’ Tops Charts

Smash-hit 2000s boy band The Jonas Brothers made their comeback to the music world this month, producing a brand new single, “Sucker,” which has already jumped to the top of the pop charts. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are still reeling from the buzz of their highly-anticipated return. Amid all of the excitement, though, lies a bit of drama — rock group Portugal. The Man has accused the brothers of copying their 2017 hit “Feel It Still,” according to NME.

Portugal. The Man called out the Jonas Brothers for their new song in a tweet last Monday, noting that “Feel It Still” does pull from another track as well, but also that the artists have been properly credited.

“To be fair, the chorus of ‘Feel It Still’ sounds very similar to ‘Please Mister Postman’ by the Marvellettes… Which we respectfully cleared and thanked them for every chance we got. As one does,” the band tweeted, tagging the Jonas Brothers.

Additionally, another Twitter user asked if the group was angry at the Jonas Brothers for the new track.

“Not mad at all. Actually dig a lot of their music and Nick’s solo records,” they replied.

“Feel It Still” debuted in 2017 on Portugal. The Man’s Woodstock album. The track topped charts around the world, and has garnered over 90 million streams to date. The group went on to receive a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Portugal. The Man are not the only ones to find similarities between the tracks, as many fans on Twitter agree, Alt Press reported.

“Imagine being excited about the Jonas Brothers getting back together and release a song just for them to completely rip off ‘Feel It Still’ by Portugal [sic] The Man. what a disgrace lmao,” one user wrote.

Others don’t feel the argument is justified.

“I do not think Sucker and Feel it Still are at all similar enough for all of this accusation,” someone wrote, adding that they are a fan of both bands.

The accusation comes as “Sucker” makes history for the Jonas Brothers. The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, marking the band’s first-ever single to top that chart. They also became the first group in this century and the second group in history to debut at No. 1, according to Metro.

The Jonas Brothers formed when Kevin, Nick, and Joe were teenagers in 2005. They released four hit albums until the band split in 2013. Rumors of a reunion spread in recent months, and the reunion was finally confirmed in February.

Nick, 26, recently admitted that he was the reason for the break-up, as he brought up several issues that the group needed to discuss. These issues ultimately led to the end of the band. However, he also revealed that he and his brothers are working very well together now, and feel that it is the right time for their band to reunite.