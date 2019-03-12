‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley And Husband PK Are In A ‘Bad Place’ And Struggling, Per ‘Life & Style’

Dorit Kemsley and her husband are also reportedly experiencing financial hardships.

Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, are reportedly in a “bad place” as they continue to be targeted with lawsuits and liens.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple is struggling to make things work with their finances. PK faces a number of lawsuits — including a $1.7 million gambling bill from the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and a $1.2 million bill for an unpaid personal loan — and was recently targeted with liens from the IRS.

“[They] are seriously struggling right now,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine, via Reality Blurb.

As the outlet explained, both Dorit and PK are in hot water with the IRS after allegedly failing to pay $1 million in back taxes.

“Dorit and her husband, PK, are in a bad place. They don’t know where to turn,” the source added.

While Dorit and PK have been hoping to sell their Beverly Hills home for some time, they have been forced to cut the price to $7.995 million after initially listing the home for $12.75 million in 2017. Previously, the couple hoped to make a stellar profit after fixing up the home, having purchased the property for $6.5 million. Unfortunately, it now appears that they won’t be making much on the home at all, especially after the amount they put into it is taken out of any presumed profit.

Dorit and PK may be facing hard times when it comes to their finances, but on Instagram, they appear to be quite happy. They are frequently seen spending time with their two young children, Jagger and Phoenix, on the social media platform. Dorit also appears to be doing well with her Beverly Beach by Dorit line, which she recently expanded with the introduction of fitness clothing.

In other Dorit Kemsley news, the reality star is currently in the midst of some serious drama on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kemsley had adopted dogs from Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, but failed to keep either.

It was Dorit’s dog, Lucy, who is at the center of the storyline. As fans have surely heard, Dorit gave Lucy to another owner after Lucy allegedly began biting her husband and kids. But for some reason, the new owner decided to drop the dog off at an animal shelter, rather than keep it for herself.

To see more of Dorit, PK, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.