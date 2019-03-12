Alex Rodriguez Wore His World Series Ring While Proposing To Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez may have given Jennifer Lopez a huge ring when he proposed to her over the weekend, but his own hand was also sporting some big bling during the engagement proposal.

According to TMZ, when Jennifer Lopez shared some photos of her new fiance — Alex Rodriguez — popping the question to her on the beach in the Bahamas, fans couldn’t help but notice that A-Rod was also wearing a ring.

The former New York Yankees baseball star was sporting his World Series ring as he got down on one knee and asked J-Lo to be his wife. The proposal followed two years of dating the actress and singer.

Following the proposal, both Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement via social media. They posted a photo of Jennifer’s hand adorned with her huge emerald-cut diamond engagement ring to their Instagram accounts.

Alex won his World Series ring in 2009 with the New York Yankees, where he played the positions of short stop and third base. A-Rod played 22 seasons in the MLB before retiring from baseball.

According to ESPN, during his career he earned a.295 batting average, hit nearly 700 home runs, had over 2,000 RBIs, and bagged 25 grand slams. He made the All-Star team 14 times. He also won three American League MVP awards, ten Silver Slugger awards, and two Gold Glove awards.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez, former baseball player Jose Canseco took to Twitter to claim that A-Rod has been cheating on his new fiancee.

Jose says that Alex has been hooking up with his former wife, Jessica, and that Lopez has no idea who the former Yankee really is.

“Little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted on Sunday night.

However, Jennifer is said to be staying positive amid the cheating rumors, and not letting them ruin the celebration of her engagement to Alex.

“Jennifer isn’t going to let some bitter rivalry between A-Rod and Jose spoil her special day. She’s strong and no matter what she’s thrown, as far as shocking accusations about her fiance and upcoming marriage, she handles it with grace. She’s paying it no mind. She loves A-Rod and she’s going to marry him. Jennifer can weather anything,” an insider told In Touch Weekly.

Neither Alex Rodriguez nor Jennifer Lopez has commented on the rumors.