Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of A Tighter-Than-Skin Dress In Recent Snap

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, who is very well-known on Instagram for her extreme hourglass figure and skin-baring photos, recently treated her 9.5 million followers to a new snap which left their jaws dropped.

And although the 24-year-old model is no stranger to exposing plenty of skin, this time she wore something which provided considerable coverage to her body. Nonetheless, the tighter-than-skin dress allowed her to flaunt her curves, and the wide neckline of the outfit allowed her to provide a glimpse of her breasts while leaving the rest to the imagination. The model accessorized with a black purse, and finished off her look with a pair of black-and-white pointed-toe heels which accentuated her long legs.

Per the caption, Anastasiya’s chic dress was from Moscow-based brand Boudoir, which is designed by Russian model Alina Ilina.

In terms of her aesthetic, the model wore a full face of makeup and let her brunette tresses down. Anastasiya looked towards the floor and stood next to a mirror to strike a pose for the picture. Within less than a day of having been posted, the pic in question racked up more than 104,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Fans and followers, per usual, showered her with complimentary comments and countless heart, kiss, and fire emojis.

One fan said that Anastasiya looked lovely and alluring in the pic, while another fan added that her facial features exude a lot of innocence. Another one said that all of her pictures are beautiful and unique, and that he can never get enough of Anastasiya.

Apart from said picture, Anastasiya also treated her fans to a throwback beach photo — one which featured her kneeling down on sand against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. The model wore a light pink Gucci one-piece swimsuit through which she flaunted some serious cleavage. She tied her hair into a high ponytail and accessorized with a few bracelets and a visor, pulling off a very sexy and chic look.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the picture racked up close to 40,000 likes and 500-plus comments. This feat shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

Last week, Anastasiya posted another sultry snapshot in which she wore a white thong-style bikini. She turned her back towards the camera to put her famous 41-inch backside on full display, an act which immediately set pulses racing.

Although most comments were complimentary, a few followers criticized the model for her “fake” butt — an allegation that she always denies. As reported by The Daily Mail, the model said that her “body is sporty, her hip muscles are trained and her bottom is the most beautiful one,” adding that she has never undergone any surgeries except for an appendix removal. She, however, does not condemn body-enhancing procedures.