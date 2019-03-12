WWE Rumors: John Cena Might Have Teased Big ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match With Latest Instagram Post

John Cena has developed a reputation in recent years as someone who likes to get WWE fans talking by posting seemingly random photos on social media without explaining what they mean. A new Instagram post from the multiple-time WWE Champion appears to be the latest example of such, as fans are now speculating that this could be his way of building up a marquee match at WrestleMania 35, where Cena could be facing Kurt Angle in the latter’s recently announced retirement match.

On Tuesday morning, Cena took to Instagram to share the aforementioned photo, which shows a young Angle wearing what appears to be his Mt. Lebanon High School (Pennsylvania) varsity jacket, as well as a medal around his neck. As is customary for Cena whenever he posts on Instagram, the photo was submitted without any caption to explain the context behind the photo.

The post generated a shade under 100,000 likes in the three hours or so since it was posted, and as the comments section shows, many fans are either calling for or predicting a Cena vs. Angle match at WrestleMania 35.

According to Wrestling Inc., John Cena facing Kurt Angle in the latter’s retirement match would make for a “good fit,” as it would reference the history between both men and allow for things to come full circle. Cena made his WWE main roster debut on June 27, 2002, when he appeared on SmackDown to answer Angle’s open challenge. While the match ended in defeat for Cena, it marked the beginning of an illustrious career that has seen him win multiple titles, including a record-tying 16 world championships.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Angle announced that he would be having his retirement match at WrestleMania 35, which is scheduled to take place on April 7. While no opponents were confirmed for this match, Angle mentioned several names in a post-show interview, listing Cena, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe as some of the wrestlers he’d like to face at ‘Mania, per Wrestling Inc.

Meanwhile, Cena still has no confirmed opponent at WrestleMania 35, even as recent rumors suggested he would be facing current United States Champion Samoa Joe at the event. However, Dave Meltzer cited company sources on Monday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that WWE has no plans for a Joe vs. Cena match at WrestleMania, per WrestlingNews.co.

Although some of John Cena’s random Instagram shares, including those featuring independent wrestling standout Kenny Omega and former WWE Champion CM Punk, were not followed up by any actual payoff, other posts of this nature meant something in the end by helping Cena tease his next feud or big match. As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., Cena posted several photos of The Undertaker on Instagram ahead of their eventual WrestleMania 34 match, which The Undertaker ended up winning.