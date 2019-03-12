‘Aunt Becky’ Jokes Erupt On Twitter Following ‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin’s Indictment

On Tuesday, news broke that actress Lori Loughlin was on a long list of names indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery case. Actress Felicity Huffman was also named in connection with this case.

Many fans of the former Full House star are in disbelief, and are taking to social media to express their disappointment. Of course, others are poking fun at the absurdity of the matter as the lovable Aunt Becky from the popular ’90s sitcom faces serious charges.

The alleged scam involved 50 wealthy parents who focused getting their children into Ivy League schools as recruited athletes. Helping students cheat on college entrance exams was also part of the illegal proceedings, NBC News reported. Authorities revealed that these people paid thousands of dollars to a California man who allegedly boosted students’ chances of admission to colleges like Stanford, Yale, Georgetown University, and more.

Loughlin and Huffman were both charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and honest services fraud. Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 to the University of Southern Carolina to have her two daughters recruited for the crew team, although neither of her daughters actually participated in crew.

In response to the news, “Aunt Becky” is now trending on Twitter, along with an eruption of Full House-related jokes, per Sports Illustrated.

“This all started when Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse tried to lie to get their twins into that fancy preschool,” someone joked.

Aunt Becky's spin-off show is gonna be so good pic.twitter.com/TRr7RrWHIm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2019

“WAAAAAKE UP, San Francisco! I’m going to jail!” one user wrote alongside a GIF of Loughlin as Becky Katsopolis and Bob Saget as Danny Tanner on their fictional morning television show, Wake Up San Francisco.

“On a special episode of Full House: Aunt Becky goes to the slammer,” another wrote, attaching a GIF of Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen) crying.

Many others referenced the episode where Becky’s husband spent a night in prison.

“Oh, how the tables have turned, Aunt Becky,” one person quipped.

Some joked that Loughlin learned nothing from filming the episode where a nervous DJ Tanner took her SAT’s and Aunt Becky insisted it was “just a test.”

All jokes aside, many fans are extremely angry and disappointed in the star for her crime, according to USA Today. A number of negative comments appeared on Loughlin’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“As if celebrities don’t have enough privilege, they take spaces away from college applicants who have worked for their achievements! Criminal!” one comment read.

Another called the actress a “disgrace,” and wrote that they thought she was one of “the good ones.”

Loughlin is out of the country at the moment, but is expected to surrender upon her return. Representatives for the actress have not yet commented.