Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Crushes Hope With Her Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 13, reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will face yet another trial since the death of their daughter. According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make an announcement that will impact everyone around her. Most of all, Steffy’s decision may crush Hope.

Steffy has quietly observed her family and friends since adopting Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Both her parents are delighted that their family is growing, while Hope and Liam regularly visit the cliff house to see the girls.

In fact, Steffy told Liam on more than one occasion that his wife seemed a little obsessed with Phoebe. Although she was careful to consider Hope’s fragile state and tried to accommodate her as much as possible, Steffy was worried. She was concerned that Hope was not grieving Beth in a healthy way as she seemed to want to spend a lot of time with Phoebe instead.

Initially, Liam defended his wife and said Phoebe was a positive influence in Hope’s life. Later, when Hope let them know that she wanted them to reunite, Liam realized that Hope had become obsessed with the baby’s happiness over her own. He told Hope that she could not give him away and that he was committed to being married to her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will make a shocking announcement. She wants to take her children to Paris in order to give Liam and Hope a chance to heal. She realizes that Hope cannot mourn Beth’s death properly if she is playing stepmother to her children. Hope’s natural instinct is to give the girls everything that they deserve, including a full-time father. She was prepared to sacrifice her own happiness for the sake of Phoebe and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

Everyone will be stunned when Steffy makes her decision known. Of course, she can always justify her decision by saying that she wants to check on Forrester International, which is located in Paris. However, at least three people will be very upset with the choices that she is making.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) tells Steffy to stay and fight for her family. She does not understand why Steffy does not want to give her daughters the father that they deserve.

Liam will be unhappy about Steffy’s decision to move. He and Kelly have a strong bond, and he is already connecting with Phoebe in a meaningful way.

Do you think this could be Steffy and Liam’s future? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/x9Rs9y71ox — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 5, 2019

Hope will also be devastated. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she will be inconsolable, and she cannot understand why being away from Phoebe affects her so deeply.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.