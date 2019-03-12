Conservatives Are Worried About Being Turned Away At Restaurants Because Of MAGA Hats, There’s An App For That

'63red Safe' directs conservative diners to businesses that aren't going to turn them away because of their clothes and/or political beliefs.

Are you a conservative and worried that the new restaurant you want to patronize may turn you away for wearing your MAGA hat? Or that you’ll be hassled by other patrons inside? There’s an app for that.

As Fox News reports, app developer Scott Wallace appeared on Fox and Friends this week to tout his new app, “63redSafe,” which has been called the “Yelp for conservatives.” He says he developed it because he was tired of hearing reports about restaurants denying service to, hassling, or allowing other patrons to harass diners wearing Make America Great Again hats, or diners otherwise visibly supporting Donald Trump.

“We feel like there’s a general unease among conservatives out there, about whether they’ll be protected and safe as they go out to restaurants and local businesses.”

The app uses crowdsourcing to compile its data, and users simply respond “Yes” or “No” to four questions. If the business gets four affirmatives, it’s marked safe for conservatives. The four questions, paraphrased, follow.

Does the restaurant serve all customers, regardless of their political beliefs?

Will the restaurant protect conservative customers if other patrons are “attacking” them?

Does the restaurant allow concealed-carry weapons on the premises, if they’re allowed by local law.

Does the restaurant have either a pro-conservative political presence on social media and/or no political presence at all?

However, Fox News notes that it’s impossible to verify the crowdsourced data provided to the app, and there is no hedge against users failing to report the truth.

Wallace says that the app isn’t necessarily intended to identify and direct customers to pro-Trump businesses. Rather, it’s about identifying businesses that keep politics completely out of their business plan.

Ever since Trump announced his successful presidential run, news stories have frequently appeared detailing incidents in which patrons wearing “Make America Great Again” hats have been hassled, denied service, or otherwise treated poorly within restaurants and other businesses.

For example, as NBC News reports, a New York City bartender working at Jake’s Dilemma threw a customer out of the establishment for wearing the MAGA hat last week. The bartender was later “disciplined” by his employer.

Similarly, as The San Antonio Express-News reported at the time, a teenager was attempting to enjoy a meal at a San Antonio Whataburger while wearing his MAGA hat last summer. Then, an assailant — later identified as Kino Jimenez — allegedly verbally assaulted the teen, and then tore his hat from his head. Jimenez was later indicted for assault.