Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos Of Alex Rodriguez Proposing To Her

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez shared the news that she had become engaged to her partner, Alex Rodriguez, with the world.

Today, Jennifer shared four photos within one post on her Instagram account. The photos detail the moment that Alex bent down on one knee and popped the question to her. In the last two photos, the stunning couple are sharing a passionate kiss. Within one hour of having been posted, Lopez’s upload has achieved over 2 million likes.

According to the BBC, the couple have been together for two years.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on a beautiful beach as they were on vacation. The beautiful Latina looks thrilled and emotional as he asks her to be his wife.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker has been married three times previously. In 1997, she married Ojani Noa. After divorcing him in 1998, she tied the knot with American actor and choreographer Cris Judd, who she married in 2001. They divorced two years later. In 2004, she married singer, actor, and record producer Marc Anthony. The pair were married for a decade before divorcing in 2014. They had twins together in 2008 — Maximilian and Emme, who are both 11.

Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002, however, they divorced in 2008. They have two daughters — Natasha Alexander, 14, and Ella Alexander, 10.

Alex is an American former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman that played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

As for Lopez, she has had a huge career in music, acting, dancing and producing.

Her breakthrough movie, Selena, put JLo on the map. Since then, she has starred in big box office hit films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhatten, Monster-in-Law, and Second Act.

On The 6 in 1999, became Lopez’s debut album. The album contained the No. 1 single “If You Had My Love,” and top 10 single, “Waiting For Tonight.” Her follow up album, J.Lo cemented her as a pop icon. The album debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. the same week as her film The Wedding Planner opened at number one at the box office. She became the first entertainer to have a number one album and film simultaneously. The album contained some of her biggest singles to date — “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” and “Play.”

Since her second studio album, Lopez has released two more albums certified platinum in the States — This Is Me… Then and Rebirth.

Jennifer’s other signature singles include — “Jenny From The Block,” “All I Have,” “Get Right,” and “On The Floor.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jennifer will do a celebration tour of her hits in honor of her 50th birthday this year. She first announced this on Ellen. The tour is titled “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration.”