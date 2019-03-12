Amy Schumer Throws Up At The Thought Of Not Telling ‘Dirty Jokes’ While Promoting Netflix Comedy Special

Amy Schumer isn’t turning over a new leaf — or saying goodbye to the dirty jokes that made her famous — any time soon, per E! News.

The 37-year-old stand-up comedian is returning to her roots in a new comedy special on Netflix, titled Growing. In the special, the star discusses her new married life with chef Chris Fischer, and her pregnancy with her first child. The I Feel Pretty actress also details how her new life changes have helped her in developing her own personal growth along the way. During a promotional video for the special, Schumer explained that she will be toning her material down very soon.

“That’s right, I’m done saying dirty things. It’s just not who I am anymore,” she said in the video. “I know it’s pretty weird to hear that from me, but get used to it because I’m basically already kind of an amazing mom.”

The comedian then proceeds to vomit soon after claiming to be a “role model” for the fetus she says she’s keeping. The satirical video also involves Schumer giving graphic details of how she imagines her birth, mentioning that she will “most likely take a dump in front of five doctors and my lover” during labor.

Schumer’s special was shot in Chicago, and will reportedly not lack any pregnancy talk. The Snatched star announced her pregnancy in October of 2018, on Jessica Yellin’s Instagram account, according to BBC News. Schumer and Yellin are friends outside of their professional careers.

Before a formal announcement, Schumer digitally manipulated an image of herself and her husband onto Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s bodies, as the royals had also announced their pregnancy that same month.

Schumer has been transparent regarding her pregnancy and the complications that have been brought about from it. The comedian announced in February that she would be canceling the rest of her tour due to hyperemesis gravidarum, better known as acute morning sickness, USA Today reports. While she and the baby are in good health, the star’s doctors believe the persistent physical sickness could harm the baby in Schumer’s third trimester. The Thank You for Your Service star wrote a statement to her fans, and explained that she was “embarrassed” to have to cancel on fans who had already bought tickets to see her.

“I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours,” she wrote. “But mostly it sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows,” she wrote. “Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.”