Georgia Fowler Heats Up Instagram With Dress Made Just Of Chains, Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Georgia Fowler is the cover model for Maxim‘s March/April edition, which is promising to be a killer issue. On Monday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot, one featuring the New Zealand model in a chain dress that leaves nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the piece the Victoria’s Secret model is wearing consists of several studded chains that go around her shoulders and waist, with several other chains linked to them, creating a see-through dress that exposes pretty much all of her body. The 26-year-old is posing with her back to the camera, putting her derriere at the center of the photo. Some of the chains are positioned strategically to cover up her backside and breast.

Fowler, who is standing in front of a white wall, is looking over her left shoulder at the camera. She stares at the lens with a fierce gaze, her lips parted in a seductive way. She is wearing black eyeliner on her upper lid, giving her a cat eye that is both dramatic and sophisticated. She is wearing a natural hue on her lips, one that just enhances the plumpness of her mouth.

Her brunette hair is tied up in an elegant style that allows the front part to remain loose, swept to the side.

The latest shot comes a few weeks after Maxim shared that Fowler would be gracing its new cover. The magazine subsequently shared sneak peeks of the photo shoot.

Monday’s post, which Maxim shared with its 858,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,000 likes and more than 50 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the beauty of the model — and the aesthetics of the photo, one taken by famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

“That heavy metal feeling! I like it, yea honey, yea,” one user wrote.

“Wow soooo beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

Fowler signed her first contract when she was just 12, during a trip to Auckland in which she accompanied her older sister to a local agency. These were just some of the details which she told Maxim in an interview accompanying the racy cover shots. Three years later, at age 15, Fowler was scouted by industry powerhouse IMG, which asked her to move to New York to get her career going.

“Having the biggest modeling agency in the world asking you to move to New York was too much of an exciting opportunity to turn down,” she told Maxim.