Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body For ‘SI Swimsuit’ Issue

She may have retired from skiing, but Olympian Lindsey Vonn is still keeping her name in the press.

The blond-haired beauty is never one to shy away from baring it all for the camera, and showing off her incredibly toned body as of late was certainly no exception. Vonn took to her Instagram account to show off her toned and tanned body in a sexy snapshot that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the photo, Vonn can be seen leaning against a rock at the beach in Puerto Vallarta. The skier looks off into the distance as she wears her long, blonde locks down and messy. Her bikini body is fully on display in a sexy pink swimsuit that shows off her flat tummy and toned legs. Though she has a background in Olympic skiing, she certainly looks like she’s a pro at posing in her bikini as well.

So far, Vonn’s photo has earned her a ton of attention, garnering over 157,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Some fans took to the post to let Lindsey know that she looks nothing short of perfect, while countless others told her to enjoy retirement from the sport that made her famous.

“One strongest women ever! And great mentor to girls! Thx you,” one follower wrote.

“You were to [sic] hot for the hills, relax and welcome to retirement,” another commented.

“Looking Great, Hope you’re relaxing and have Peace,” a third fan quipped.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Vonn surprised fans by letting them know that she was retiring from skiing sooner than she had anticipated. As she explained in a lengthy Instagram post, she had undergone surgery last spring, and then began to feel better than she had in a long time. However, shortly after, she faced another setback when she crashed in Copper Mountain, Colorado, this past November. During that incident, she injured her knee.

Vonn said that it was really hard for her to try and bounce back from that injury, and her body was telling her to stop — it just couldn’t handle any more skiing. To end the post, Vonn added that retiring from skiing isn’t the thing that upsets her the most – it’s the fact that she didn’t reach all of the goals that she wanted to.

Now, Vonn says that she is getting used to retirement. She has also been thinking about starting a family with boyfriend and NHL star P.K. Subban.

“We have to plan it out, but I mean, I’m 34, so we’re thinking about it,” Vonn told Hoda Kotb.