The Jackson Family Reportedly Not Happy About Janet Jackson Not Speaking About ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc

The Leaving Neverland documentary has a lot of people talking. However, Michael Jackson’s youngest sibling, superstar Janet Jackson, has kept quiet.

According to The Sun, the family is reportedly angry that Janet has refused to speak out following two explosive episodes.

“In the past week, there have been discussions among the Jacksons about the documentary and how it will affect Michael’s legacy. Everyone wanted Janet to release a statement condemning the documentary because she is the most senior member of the family after Michael. They feel she could have done more to support him against the allegations,” a source close to the Jacksons told the newspaper.

It has been said that Janet has kept her silence as she wishes to keep her career separate from the allegations going around.

“Ultimately, she doesn’t know what went on and doesn’t feel like it’s her place to say anything.”

Last month, Janet announced her first ever Las Vegas residency. Named “Metamorphosis,” her shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and the show will showcase her life in the public eye, including her issues with self-esteem while growing up with super-famous siblings who reached superstar status like herself.

At the end of this month, Janet will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janet shared the news via social media. Her fans were so excited, they started a movement called “#JanetJacksonRocks” to express their love for her.

Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has achieved over 58 million views on her official YouTube page in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards. On the night, she performed her latest single while giving her die-hard fans a mash-up of “All For You” and “Rhythm Nation.”

The Sun also reported that Jackson will play the Glastonbury Festival in June, where she would join the likes of Stormzy, Janelle Monae, and Kylie Minogue. With no further announcement on the matter, it seems Jackson will be busy in Vegas around that time, but it doesn’t rule out the appearance completely.

Jackson’s last performance in the U.K. was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour but the dates got canceled.

Tickets to “Metamorphosis” are on sale now.