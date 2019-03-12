Nick Jonas One-Ups John Stamos In Epic Way As Their Hilarious ‘Feud’ Continues

John Stamos may have thought he won his “feud” with Nick Jonas, but the “Sucker” singer just took it to a whole other level.

Last week, the Full House actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him snoozing on top of his custom-made Nick Jonas pillow. Fans went wild over the escalation of the “feud” between the stars, and Nick himself took to the comments section to assure that he “will be back.”

He fulfilled his promise yesterday in an epic way, one-upping the 55-year-old with his latest Instagram snap that certainly seems hard to top. In the photo, Nick laid with his eyes closed in a luxurious bed bundled up underneath his own custom-made blanket featuring the photo of a sleeping John Stamos next to his own Nick Jonas pillow.

Fans went wild for the latest hilarious installment of the back-and-forth prank between Nick and John. After just 14 hours of going live on the social media platform, the upload has accrued more than 1.7 million likes and thousands of comments from followers expressing their love for the trolling war.

“I love this John Stamos war,” one enthusiastic fan wrote, while another said that it was “legendary.”

According to The Daily Mail, the battle between Uncle Jesse and the youngest Jonas brother began last year when Stamos wore a Jonas Brothers concert T-shirt circa their 2008 “When You Look Me In The Eyes” tour while rehearsing for a Fourth of July concert with The Beach Boys in Washington, D.C. Stamos later wore another piece of Jonas Brothers merchandise in October of 2018 when he walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fast forward to this month when the 26-year-old ignited the innocent “feud” by putting a snap of John Stamos in the now-vintage T-shirt on a sweatshirt, which he proudly shared a photo of on his Instagram account on March 2.

“It’s your move @johnstamos #jonasbrothers #sucker,” he captioned the snap.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 55-year-old clapped back just last week when he showed off his new pillow featuring the photo of Nick wearing his John Stamos sweatshirt.

Aside from alluding to his major obsession with the Jonas Brothers through various T-shirts, John Stamos has another connection with the musician. On his right arm, Nick has a tattoo of the word “mercy,” which Full House fans know was part of Uncle Jesse’s famous “Have Mercy” catchphrase on the popular ’90s sitcom.

Stamos has not yet responded to Nick’s recent jab. However, he will certainly not disappoint when he does.