WWE News: Two Superstars Will Have Their Final Matches At ‘WrestleMania 35’

'WrestleMania 35' will be the end of the line for two veteran superstars.

With Fastlane over, WWE is now prepping at full-speed for WrestleMania 35. The pay-per-view takes place on April 7, 2019, and the card is starting to fill up.

Before last night’s Monday Night Raw, there were only a couple of matches confirmed to be in place for the biggest pay-per-view of the year. After Raw was over, a few more were added. Two of them will actually be the final career matches for a couple of longtime superstars.

As fans saw a couple of weeks ago, Batista returned to WWE and gave a beating to Ric Flair in order to get Triple H’s attention. Last night on Raw, Trips responded to that beatdown, and told Batista that he needed to show his face and let him know exactly what he wanted.

Last year, Evolution reunited for a quick segment on SmackDown 1000 — a reuniting which teased some tension between Triple H and Batista. There has been speculation that a match would eventually happen between the two superstars, but it had died out until a couple of weeks ago, with Batista’s return.

As recapped by WWE, Batista and Triple H were finally face-to-face with one another — even though security separated them. This confrontation led to a match between the two being set up for WrestleMania 35. According to Batista’s own words, it will be his last.

WWE

Triple H wanted to fight last night, but Batista said they were going to do things his way. Batista kept telling Trips to give him what he wants. Finally, Triple H accepted Batista’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania 35, but Trips made it a No Holds Barred Match — no rules, and no restrictions.

Batista did say, though, that this is what he’s always wanted — a one-on-one match with Triple H. Batista went on to say that what he’s wanted is “one last match to end his career,” and that it’s going to be on his terms. Batista said that he plans on ending Triple H’s career, as well.

While it doesn’t exactly sound like a retirement match, Batista did indeed say this would be one match to end his wrestling career. On the other hand, it was made perfectly clear that another superstar will wrestle their retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

After decades in the ring, Kurt Angle revealed on Raw that he will wrestle his “farewell match” next month at WrestleMania.

EXCLUSIVE: @RealKurtAngle reflects on making his retirement announcement, and who he might face at #WrestleMania for his final match. #Raw pic.twitter.com/ddsNTtKPFV — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2019

There is still no word on who could possibly face Kurt Angle in his farewell match, but whichever superstar lands the gig, it will be an honor. WrestleMania 35 is going to be a huge event no matter what, but knowing that it will be the end of an era — with retirement matches for Angle and Batista — will make it an event that fans shouldn’t miss.