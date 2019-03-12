‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nick Gets Shocking News

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 12, brings schemes from Kerry while Devon confronts Ana about her money problems. Plus, the women receive visitors as they await their verdict, and Abby becomes suspicious of Summer and Kyle’s plans to get married.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) sat in a holding room awaiting news that the jury reached a verdict. While they waited, Victoria sniped at Sharon for falling for Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) supposed trick and revealing everything to him. Nikki noted that Sharon is safest in prison given that Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) heard Rey confess to loving Sharon during his testimony.

A worried Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up to speak with the women. Billy apologized for not being more patient with Victoria, and she admitted she wished she could’ve told him what happened sooner. Nick told Sharon that Rey took advantage of her. Nick and Billy promised to rally around the children. Then, Sharon had to be with Brittany (Lauren Woodland), and Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up. He promised Nikki and Victoria to make whoever broke into the Ranch pay, and he vowed to take care of his family no matter what.

At the Club, Arturo (Jason Canela) told Abby (Melissa Ordway) that they found a donor for Lola (Sasha Calle). Then, he said to her that he and Rey believe that Summer (Hunter King) is the one donating. Devon (Bryton James) showed up and complained that Abby didn’t tell Arturo they’re looking for a chef to replace Lola. However, Abby wanted to wait for Lola to get better, but Devon felt they need to move forward with their plans. Later, Devon confronted Ana (Loren Lott) over the amount of money she’s gone through lately. He had a credit check done on his sister, and Ana has no debts. The Inquisitr reported that Devon wanted answers about his sister’s possible money problems.

At Dark Horse, Abby learned that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) got engaged, and she realized that Summer must be Lola’s donor. Ultimately, Abby relayed her suspicions to Nick who had no clue his daughter planned to marry Kyle. Nick went home and yelled for Summer, but before he had the chance to confront her about her shady behavior with Kyle, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) called him.

Everybody received the news that the jury reached a verdict, and they make their way to the courthouse to find out the fate of Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon.