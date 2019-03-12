Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shakes Her Sandy Booty For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Video

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, truly stands by her motto “never not dancing,” and a video posted by Sports Illustrated showing the stunning model taking a sandy romp on the beach showed off some of her killer moves. In the video posted to SI’s Instagram, Kostek took to an Australian beach to shake her booty in a barely-there bikini — much to the delight of her fans.

Kostek rocked a tiny, dark green bathing suit while giving off a glimpse of her voluptuous backside in the shot. She wiggled her hips while throwing an arm up for her sultry dance and flaunted her insanely toned physique. The model wore her honey-colored hair in long, beach-babe waves that cascaded down her back, and she sexily tossed her locks around while she moved her body.

According to The Boston Herald, the fate of Kostek’s Super Bowl champion boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, is uncertain. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that “Gronk” is still weighing all of his options and hasn’t yet told him what is being contemplated for the upcoming season.

“He said he hasn’t made a decision yet. He is healthy, which I’m excited to say. He’s feeling a lot better. He played through an injury in the Super Bowl — what else is new for that beast? So tough. The quad is healthy now,” Rosenhaus shared.

But on her end, Kostek isn’t leaving the Boston area anytime soon. The model shared to her Instagram story that she will be one of the hosts for the final round of the upcoming Patriots’ cheerleading auditions. Kostek also shared that she has been auditioning to be in some upcoming films, as she wants to expand her horizons on the acting front.

The famous couple might seem busy, but they did take some time out for rest and relaxation last week while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. The duo enjoyed dinners and trips out to sea as they showed off their rock-hard bodies by donning swimsuits — even in adorable matching color schemes.

In one shot, Gronkowski stood behind Kostek with his arms folded across his chest, giving the camera a serious look. Opting to go shirtless for the snap, the NFL star showed off his firm body and rocked a pair of black and neon yellow swim trunks. Standing in front of her man, Kostek matched her beau’s electric-colored attire by wearing a bikini in the same hue, which showed off her buxom chest and ample cleavage.

The stunning couple also posted up in front of a gorgeous seascape wearing Patriots’ colors. Gronk wore a pair of red swimming bottoms and an oversized white T-shirt, while Kostek wore a blue one-piece pulled down over a white bikini top for a unique look.

No matter what Gronkowski decides to do in the upcoming season, fans will be keeping an eye out for the latest update from the gorgeous couple.