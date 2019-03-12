New Full Length Trailer For Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Remake Shows A Singing Will Smith And Other Details

Disney releases a new full length trailer for the upcoming film 'Aladdin' and it gives further insight in to Will Smith's character Genie and other aspects of the film.

The official trailer for the upcoming live action release shows Will Smith as Genie singing ‘Friend Like Me’ and a bunch of other fun and interesting scenes.

People released an article detailing the new trailer that Disney dropped on Tuesday and the upcoming movie looks to be a fun ride.

The upcoming movie Aladdin is the retelling of the classic 1992 Disney tale of the street rat Aladdin finding a magical genie and using his mystical powers to become a prince in order to win the heart of princess Jasmine.

The movie’s new trailer shows that the remake is looking to be a fairly loyal retelling of the original.

One of the trailer’s main highlights is the extended look at Will Smith’s portrayal of Genie.

On his first appearance from the lamp, Genie strikes an intimidating figure with his large stature, arms folded, and deep voice as he explains his purpose in granting wishes.

But it’s quickly revealed that his character is just as charming and mischievous as the original as Will Smith grins at the stunned Aladdin.

The trailer also gives a brief glimpse at the classic song “Friend Like Me” which has Will smith lending his musical talents to the movie.

It’s also revealed in the trailer that Will Smith’s character frequently sheds his blue CGI exterior for a natural, human appearance in order to blend into crowds and communicate with Aladdin.

A decision that’s proving controversial with fans who can’t decide whether they want the big guy to be blue or not.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin. See it in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/vYGZUcIP1U — Disney (@Disney) March 12, 2019

According to the BBC, after the fan out crying of Will Smith portraying the character without the iconic blue skin from the original, Disney quickly released a teaser trailer showing that at least sometimes in the film Will Smith would be blue.

Instead of quelling fan’s fears, it sparked the flames of a whole new controversy as fans claimed to be disturbed the blue CGI version of the character.

“It turns out that Will Smith’s Aladdin Genie will haunt my nightmares,” responded one person on Twitter.

“Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis,” said another.

“All three of my wishes would be to unsee the Will Smith genie,” trolled another individual.

In addition to the added glimpses of Will Smith’s character the full length trailer also gives a sneak peak at the iconic “Whole New World” song from the original, which has excited many fans.

While many fans are nervous about Will Smith stepping into the iconic role once voice acted by comedic legend Robin Williams, a lot are in agreement that they wont pass opinions on the trailers alone and are waiting to see how he does when the actual movie comes out in theaters May 24.