Andy Cohen Shares The Most Adorable Photo Of His Son On Instagram

Andy Cohen just shared the most adorable photo of his son Benjamin Allen Cohen on Instagram. The photo was taken during a daily special time Cohen shares with his son. It was just one of many new photos of the stunning infant the Watch What Happens Live host has uploaded to social media.

Cohen has discovered the fun that comes with bath time, and just how wonderful and bonding this a time is between a parent and their infant.

The photo Cohen shared was one of Benjamin wrapped in a towel with the caption, “Tub time is the right time! And our new favorite time of day.”

People Magazine reported that Cohen has found a joy he has never known as a new father.

“I always knew that I wanted a family. But as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me. There were points where I thought it was too late for me or that I was really focused on my career, and I was having too much fun to think about it,” he explained.

Cohen, who was a self-described workaholic, now relishes nights with his newborn and a bedtime of 10:45 p.m. instead of his old routine of heading out for the evening, according to People.

He revealed that while he always toyed with the idea of becoming a father, it took approaching the age of 50 and being in a place both personally and professionally that resonated with the Bravo host.

Cohen has found that life is certainly different as a single father. He showed on his Instagram the ways he has learned to multitask, including taking both his beloved dog Wacha and his son for a walk in Manhattan. He laughed as he described how he has become “that guy” with the baby snuggie attached to his chest.

It seems that fatherhood may also lead Cohen out of his beloved Village neighborhood, at least at some point in time. Curbed Hamptons reported that the Bravo host is purchasing an oceanfront lot in the Amagansett Dunes. Reportedly he had some help from longtime pal Sarah Jessica Parker in picking out the piece of land that came with a hefty price tag, $5.9 million.

The site reported that the property is right on the beach, and Cohen will be allowed to build the house of his dreams, including a deck with a walkway to the beach.

Andy Cohen continues to host Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, as well as a Sirius Radio XM show called Radio Andy. He also continues to serve as an executive producer of the Real Housewives stable of shows.