Joe Biden Will Run For President In 2020, Democratic Congressman Says

Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly seek the office of President of the United States in the 2020 presidential election. Citing quotes from an unnamed Democratic congressman, The Hill broke the news of President Barack Obama’s veep decision to step into the fray and seek the office of president.

“‘I’m giving it a shot,’ Biden said matter-of factly during a phone call with a House Democratic lawmaker within the past week — a conversation the congressman recounted to The Hill and interpreted as a sure sign that Biden will run in 2020,” the report reads, in part.

The unnamed legislator said that Biden asked him for advice and ideas about campaign strategy, and reportedly also asked the lawmaker for his support, which the lawmaker was reportedly not willing to commit to at this time.

For months, Barack Obama’s Vice President has been circumspect about whether or not he will run for president, and times suggesting that a run was off the table, and at other times hinting that a campaign announcement was imminent.

For example, last Tuesday Biden spoke before a crowd of firefighters, and the enthusiastic attendees shouted “Run, Joe! Run!” Biden’s response was somewhat enigmatic.

“I appreciate the energy you all showed when I got up here. Save it a little longer, I may need it in a few weeks. Be careful what you wish for.”

Joe Biden teases possible 2020 run: Save your energy, "I may need it in a few weeks" https://t.co/wyzos6eXi2 pic.twitter.com/SmJd4HRUWq — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2019

If Biden were to run, he would be the Democratic Party’s front-runner from the get-go. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recent polling suggested at the time that Biden would lead all announced Democrats with 29 percent of the vote, with Bernie Sanders in second place at 11 percent. However, Sanders has now officially announced his 2020 candidacy.

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott has said, via a February 19 Yahoo News report, that only one Democrat can defeat Donald Trump in 2020, and Joe Biden. Lott believes that Biden is the most electable of all of the likely and announced candidates.

“Joe will be able to perpetuate the image of Uncle Joe, and he is pleasant. He is qualified.”

And according to this March 4 Inquisitr report, Biden would likely defeat Donald Trump according to polling from the time. That’s not because of Biden specifically, but because any hypothetical Democratic candidate would beat Trump 48 to 40 percent.

It bears noting, however, that as of this writing, Biden’s spokesman Bill Russo continues to insist that no decision has been made yet.