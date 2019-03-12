Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Stunning Figure In Sexy See-Through Top On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in her latest set of Instagram photos. In these pics, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen showing off her famous figure as she hits the town in Las Vegas for a fun-filled weekend with her friends.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a group of photos of herself from her time in Vegas, where she celebrated her best friend, Malika Haqq’s birthday.

Khloe is seen rocking a see-through fishnet top and matching pants. The shirt leaves little to the imagination, as Kardashian’s cleavage is on full display under the nude top.

Khloe has her new, shorter styled blonde hair parted to the side and worn in messy waves that brush the top of her shoulders. The reality star sports a pair of pink pumps with the outfit and has a pink waist purse around her midsection.

Kardashian’s skin has a deep tan, and she sports a full face of makeup for the outing, which includes dark brows and thick lashes. She also has a light pink color on her lips and a dark berry color on her fingernails.

Khloe reveals that her friend Andrew Fitzsimmons did her hair and that Hrush Achemyan is responsible for her makeup look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was having the time of her life in Las Vegas with her friends. The reality star has been dealing with a lot of personal drama over the past month due to her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the trip came at the perfect time for Kardashian, who needed to get away and relax following a very stressful period in her life.

“This Vegas getaway couldn’t have come at a better time for Khloe. She has really been looking forward to getting out of town on this girls trip surrounded by some of her closest friends who understand what she’s been going through. [It is] a great distraction for Khloe right now to forget about all the drama back at home,” an insider told the outlet.

“She’s just being herself, and letting loose. It’s exactly what Khloe needed right now, and she’s having the time of her life celebrating with her best friends. She’s feeling completely carefree and loving every minute of it,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram or watching the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which begins airing later this month.