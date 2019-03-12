Ann Coulter Says That Trump Is A ‘Shallow, Narcissistic Conman’

After being called a “wacky nutjob” by Donald Trump, Ann Coulter is hitting back at the president. While speaking with a crowd in Palm Beach, Florida, the conservative provocateur told the audience that Trump is a “shallow, narcissistic conman,” but she agrees that he is right about one thing: that the media is the enemy of the people.

While speaking with a crowd of about 600 at the Kravis Center in Palm Beach, Coulter lashed out at the president, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Trump may be a shallow, narcissistic conman, but that doesn’t mean the media are not the enemy of the people. Both things can be true,” she said.

Later in the speech, she said that the one positive of the Trump administration could be “total destruction of the lying media.”

She also said that she is frustrated with the state of communication in this country, lamenting that the president is good at convincing his supporters that what he says is the truth.

“I can’t talk to Trump detractors because, as the subtitle to my last book indicated, they’re insane. I can’t talk to the Trump flatterers because they think as soon as it comes out of his mouth, it has happened. No, he’s an excellent talker. It’s just when it comes to doing anything that he falls down on the job.”

Coulter, who has been a vocal Trump supporter, broke with the president after he signed off on a spending package that didn’t include funds for his border wall, a signature piece of his election campaign and presidency. Since then, the two have exchanged blows. Coulter called Trump a “joke” if he gave in to the Democrats’ refusal to fund the wall, and later said after Trump declared a national emergency in order to secure the funds for his border wall that “the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

Trump calls Ann Coulter a 'Wacky Nut Job' https://t.co/YlnF2U6lfS pic.twitter.com/juh9lnwEaP — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2019

Trump fired back that Coulter is a “wacky nut job” who doesn’t realize that he is succeeding at the border and with immigration. He has distanced himself from the multi-bestselling author, saying that he hardly knows her, a common refrain when he wants to set himself apart from an individual.

While speaking at Palm Beach, Coulter wondered why the president didn’t just ignore her if he doesn’t know her and quipped that he certainly isn’t bothered by ignoring the people who elected him. She also told the audience after someone questioned her that she isn’t concerned about her vitriolic rhetoric because debate is what democracy is about.