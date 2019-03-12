Katharine McPhee And Meghan Markle Reunited After ‘Waitress’ Star Shared Epic Throwback Photo Of Them

After revealing their surprising connection, Waitress star Katharine McPhee was able to reunite with her royal schoolmate Meghan Markle last week, The Evening Standard reported.

The two ladies — who went to high school with each other in Los Angeles and participated in musical theater together — were both in attendance of last week’s WE Day event at Wembley Arena in London, which also happens to be the city where they both currently reside. Katharine and Meghan met up backstage during the event where they chatted and were even able to snap a new photo together.

“She was lovely and she remembered me,” McPhee said of the Duchess of Sussex. “She remembered my sister more specifically because they were in the same class.”

Meghan even gave Katharine an update on her pregnancy, saying that she is “just sitting around waiting for the baby to come.”

The American Idol alum is currently living in London as she takes on the lead role in the musical Waitress during its stint on the West End and would love to see her old friend in the audience one day.

“I’d like her to come to the show — but no pressure on her,” she explained. “I’m hoping she will and I’m going to invite her through some mutual friends.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katharine revealed her connection with the duchess earlier this year when she shared an adorable throwback photo of the two of them from when they used to perform in musicals together before they each got their big breaks. In the epic Instagram snap, both ladies were dolled up in stage makeup featuring a bold red lip and sported huge grins across their faces as the camera captured what would eventually become an iconic moment.

Since the photo, both Meghan and Katharine have gone on to have fairly successful careers. Katharine rose to fame in 2006 as the runner up for Season 5 of American Idol, followed by roles in the television programs Smash and Scorpion before eventually landing the lead in Waitress. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, had a notable role in Suits before giving up her acting career ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. Not only does she now have the title of Duchess of Sussex, but in a few short weeks will take on the title of mom, as she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

As for the updated photo of the childhood friends from last week’s WE Day event, Katharine explained during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that she was working on getting herself a copy.

“You know, the royals have to approve everything,” she said, according to People.