‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Is Glowing In Latest Instagram Snap

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, has a lot to smile about these days. Caputo took to Instagram to share a snap of herself looking radiant and happy, as she shared that she was elated to resume filming her popular reality show.

Caputo mused that she “can’t stop smiling” over taping the latest season of The Long Island Medium, and her fans went wild for the update.

“You look fabulous Theresa,” one fan gushed.

“That’s great news I miss seeing you and all the amazing things you do for so many. Hope you and your family including fur babies are well you look great,” added another.

In the shot, the reality starlet wore her platinum locks in her signature, high poof, and had the ends curled in long, loose waves. She wore a peach colored blush to accentuate her cheekbones, and heavy flicks of mascara to help her crystal-blue eyes pop. Caputo topped the stunning look off with a rose-colored lip gloss, and large hoop earrings.

Caputo looked heavenly in a white blouse while sitting in front of some dramatic lighting, that provided a halo around her silhouette. She smiled widely for the shot, looking as if she could burst with happiness at any moment.

Since finalizing her divorce just before Christmas, Caputo has kept herself busy. She frequents the gym to work on her “mother of the bride body,” in anticipation for her daughter Victoria’s wedding, and shares her grueling workouts to social media. The famous medium has also been joining several friends and family members for fun New Jersey-based dinners, and shares her delicious meals and laughs with her pals with her fans.

Caputo also did a reading with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, following the anniversary of their father’s passing, and shared that having the intimate sit down with the famous sisters was a dream come true. Caputo shared a snap of herself and Kim Kardashian, both women wearing bright-white clothing, and gushed over how Kardashian was one of the most “genuine” people she had ever met.

Though Caputo’s husband, Larry, has moved on with another woman, that hasn’t stopped Caputo from living her best life. As the Inquistr previously shared, Larry showed off his new lady love on Instagram, after telling TMZ there was someone new in his life, but he would “leave it at that.” The news of her ex-husband throwing his hat back in the dating ring was no bother to Caputo, as she has no plans of moving on from her marriage with someone new just yet.

“Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry. There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

Fans will be keeping a watchful eye for the next update from the reality star, and, of course, the latest season of her beloved series.