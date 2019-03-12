Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Insane Figure In Sports Bra And Tight Green Leggings

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale isn’t letting all her traveling effect her exercise routine. The catwalk queen — who just arrived in Bali this weekend after a trip to Sweden — was up bright and early this morning for some sunrise yoga, and made sure to snap a sexy pre-workout photo to share with her fans on Instagram.

In her recent upload shared early on Tuesday, March 12, the 23-year-old bombshell was captured standing outside on a luscious bed of bright green grass, the gorgeous view of the beach and golden sunrise providing a breathtaking background for the snap. Kelly was also joined by a few new friends in the photo, as three little monkeys sat on the edge of the grassy spot just feet behind her.

The Victoria’s Secret model was dressed to impress for her morning yoga class, opting for a coordinated green ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The Swedish-Australian beauty put on a busty display in a skimpy green crisscross-style sports bra that left little to the imagination and highlighted her washboard abs, while her matching tight green leggings hugged every one of her curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Kelly added an extra layer to the look with a green zip-up hoodie, which she wore open for the stunning photo, and rocked a pair of white sneakers with a lime green accent. She wore her raven hair in two low braids that hung down her chest and sported a pair of oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glowing sun as it made its way to the middle of the sky.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went wild for her newest Instagram snap, which at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly 19,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the social media platform. Dozens of her 1.1 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments on her impressive body.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “amazing.”

“Stunning beauty…and your body haha I can’t,” wrote a third.

Kelly takes fitness very seriously, so it is no surprise that she was up bright and early for a yoga class during her trip to Bali. She explained to Vogue Australia last year that she typically exercises six days a week for at least two hours, and opts for yoga, tennis, and beach volleyball as her workouts when she’s not prepping to strut her stuff down another runway.