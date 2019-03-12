Victoria’s Secret’s Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In Plunging, Unzipped Leather Overalls

Alessandra is leaving little to the imagination in a revealing new photo shoot.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is leaving very little to the imagination in a seriously sexy new snap she showed off to her Instagram followers this week. The star gave fans a peek at her toned body in a sneak peek at a photo shoot for V magazine, where she rocked a pair of zip-up leather overalls that were unzipped down almost to her belly button.

The snap had 37-year-old Alessandra – who’s a mom to 10-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah – posing in the shiny black one-piece ensemble as she shot a very sultry look towards the camera for the magazine’s latest issue.

Flashing a dangerous amount of skin, Ambrosio flaunted her insane body in front of a bright blue background while letting her brunette hair flow down around her face as she also rocked a wicked cat eye with thick black eyeliner.

In the caption of the photo, which was shared on her social media account on March 11, the stunning model bid hello to Monday and also posted an inspirational quote about finding a balance between her career and her life at home as a mom of two to her son and daughter.

She also tagged her glam team in the caption, revealing that the seriously sexy plunging overalls were, in fact, a very daring jumpsuit from designer Jeremy Scott.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the very sensual snap in the comments section, as the star’s close to 10 million followers praised Alessandra for proudly showing off her body confidence online.

“Wow Love the jumpsuit!” one fan commented on the photo of the Brazilian model. Another said, “Wow super woman” alongside a heart and clapping emojis.

A third added that they thought Alessandra looked “utterly breathtaking!!” and added two fire and two red heart emojis.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Balmain

The sultry snap comes shortly after the star was also proudly showing off her amazing model body in a barely-there bikini.

The Inquisitr shared a stunning photo showing her posing with her younger sister, Aline Ambrosio Deboni, and friend Gisele Coria. The trio all sported their bikinis as they held hands and ran down a sand dune together. Another photo had the women sitting on the sand together in their two-pieces.

The stunning black-and-white photos were to promote the swimwear brand GAL Floripa.

Alessandra’s been open about body confidence in the past, revealing her secrets to getting in shape.

“If I look in the mirror and see cellulite—and I have some, every woman does!—I run the Santa Monica Stairs,” she told Self back in 2014. “They’re really hard. I’ll go up and down the [170] steps four to six times, usually once a week.”

“It definitely helps the butt and legs while you’re getting a little sun and fresh air at the same time,” she continued.

Ambrosio also shared her secrets to looking so good in photos, especially for bikini shoots.

“Good posture helps. Always make sure your shoulders are pulled back and your belly is pulled in,” the star said, adding that fake tan also makes her feel more confident in front of the camera. “Getting a little color on your body can make you look more toned, so when you go to the beach, you’ll feel a little better,” Ambrosio revealed.