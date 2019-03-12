‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: The Verdict Leaves Victoria Stunned

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 13, tease a day nearly one year in the making. Last April, the girl’s night at Victoria’s set events in motion that culminates in the verdict. Plus, Kerry continues with her schemes, and Jabot could end up paying the price.

At long last, the day of reckoning is here. According to SheKnows Soaps, the verdict in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial leaves the Newmans shocked to their core. After Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) mishandling of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) testimony, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) believe that Sharon will not share their fate. Of course, Sharon isn’t so sure about that.

While Victor (Eric Braeden) promised to protect his family, it’s possible that The Mustache isn’t able to ensure that the verdict is one that keeps Nikki and Victoria out of prison for their part in J.T.’s murder. The Inquisitr reported that Victoria actress Amelia Heinle revealed that “the verdict is quite shocking and something that Victoria never expected.”

“It opens the door to an unbelievable twist that no one saw coming.”

Of course, with details that J.T. actor Thad Luckinbill recently returned to the show to film scenes, there’s a possibility that J.T. never actually died that night, which would entirely change everything.

Meanwhile, Kerry (Alice Hunter) works on her schemes. Both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have given Kerry written offers for her support and help in Jabot. There’s just one issue — Kerry is playing both sides, and she’s texting an unknown person whom many believe is Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Last fall, Ashley left Genoa City with all her Jabot patents to start a new company in Paris called My Beauty.

It seems like Ashley may not be happy merely to compete with her family business — she wants to dominate. If the theories are right and Ashley is behind Kerry’s sneaky double-crossing schemes, then things could go badly for Jabot. With Ashley returning to her hometown later this month, the sparks may fly if either Phyllis or Jack end up catching onto what is going on. With Jack so smitten with Kerry, it could take a lot for him to see she’s playing him finally.

Phyllis, however, is another story. She may wisen up to the fact soon, but her personal life troubles could end up blinding her to Kerry’s sneaky plans. For now, Kerry continues working on her schemes.