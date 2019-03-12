Reality Steve Reveals How Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ Finale Will Air For 2 Hours With No Rose Ceremony

The finale of the ABC dating show will reportedly feature more live, in-studio segments than actual footage from Colton's final days as 'The Bachelor.'

Reality Steve is rarely wrong, but when he is, haters let him have it. The Bachelor spoiler king has admitted that a few small details in his spoilers for Colton Underwood’s season were wrong, but he says it’s not changing the plan for tonight’s live finale.

On his RealitySteve blog, The Bachelor blogger wrote that there will be a lot less footage from Colton’s season on the finale and more in-studio segments, including special guests from past seasons of the ABC reality franchise. Reality Steve poked fun at the first part of Colton’s Bachelor finale, which featured guests like ex-Bachelor Ben Higgins as he pretended not to know the outcome to Colton’s season.

For the second half of the two-night finale, Reality Steve predicts there will be even less Bachelor footage than on Monday night’s episode. The spoiler king also revealed that Colton will talk to his self-evicted sweetheart, Cassie Randolph, as teased on Monday night’s cliffhanger, and then he will take her to meet his parents.

“They’ll have an overnight, and then no proposal,” Reality Steve wrote. “Just preparing you for a lot of in-studio stuff tonight as well. Demi, Sydney, Onyeka, and Chris Randone will all be there, we’ll get Colton and Cassie together in public for the first time for a couple segments.”

The Bachelor finale will also feature the announcement of the new Bachelorette and Reality Steve says if they need to fill some more time, producers may introduce the new leading lady to some of her guys as has been done in the past.

Either way, fans can expect a lot of live segments tonight. Luckily, Bachelor host Chris Harrison has plenty of experience hosting live Bachelor shows because he will have a lot of time to fill tonight.

After the first night of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale ended with him knocking on what appears to be Cassie Randolph’s hotel room door, Chris Harrison confirmed to Good Morning America that The Bachelor star does indeed track his lady love down.

“He has love in his heart, he’s pure and he’s honest and he’s going back in to talk to Cassie,” The Bachelor host said of Underwood.

But since he has already sent Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, his other two finalists, home, Colton won’t be having an elaborate final rose ceremony with a Neil Lane sparkler. If Reality Steve’s spoilers are indeed correct, Colton won’t even try to propose to Cassie, although it’s always possible he’ll lay a final rose on her.

Part one of The Bachelor finale ended with Colton going after Cassie, and now fans will have to tune in tonight to see if the Bachelor finds his happily ever after.