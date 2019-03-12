Tristan Thompson Jealous Over Khloe Kardashian’s Recent Vegas Trip, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson is reportedly jealous that his former girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, is having a great time in Las Vegas.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split last month after the NBA player allegedly cheated on the reality star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

This weekend, Khloe took off for Vegas to celebrate her best friend, Malika Haqq’s birthday and seemed to be having a great time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing a see-through outfit which left little to the imagination, and Tristan was reportedly impressed and envious of his baby mama’s good time.

“Tristan was feeling major fomo (fear of missing out), and even some lust, after seeing pictures of Khloe looking sexy in Vegas. He can’t remember [the] last time she looked so good. Now that he can’t have her anymore, he wants her bad. Tristan was really turned on by how sexy Khloe looked at Malika and Khadijah’s party. He really misses Khloe,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to reveal that Thompson may be regretting his actions and realizing that he made a huge mistake by betraying Kardashian.

“Seeing how amazing she looked in Vegas got him thinking. He is realizing he messed up a really good thing,” the insider added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, has been allegedly warning her to stay away from athletes, especially NBA players, whom Khloe seems to have such a bad history with.

As many fans will remember, Khloe previously dated basketball player Rashad McCants in 2009. The relationship ended with Kardashian found out that he had been cheating on her. He later claimed that his career went into a slump because people doubted his commitment to the NBA due to his relationship with Kardashian.

Khloe then met then-Lakers player Lamar Odom. The couple got married after only one month of dating and seemed to have a steady relationship until it was revealed that Odom had been hiding a substance abuse problem and that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The pair eventually divorced.

Kardashian also dated Houston Rockets star James Harden, who claimed that he didn’t like all of the extra attention he got by dating the reality star. Eventually, Khloe met Tristan, who was busted cheating on her while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, and then again last month, prompting their split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season this month.