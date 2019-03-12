‘Greenpeace Co-Founder’ Cited By Trump Did Not Actually Co-Found Greenpeace, Group Says

Patrick Moore left the organization over 30 years ago and did not co-found it, Greenpeace says.

President Trump has occasionally waded into climate change denialism, including the various times over the years in which he has cited cold temperatures on specific days in order to claim that global warming does not exist.

On Tuesday morning, the president tweeted about an appearance by Patrick Moore, who describes himself as a co-founder of the environmental group Greenpeace, on the morning show Fox & Friends.

The tweet quotes Moore as stating that “the whole climate crisis is not only Fake News, it’s Fake Science. There is no climate crisis, there’s weather and climate all around the world, and in fact carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.”

Moore, who was president of Greenpeace beginning in 1977 and left the group in the 1980s, has since turned sharply against the organization, while also aligning himself with nuclear power and logging interests in his native Canada. Moore has taken on a higher media profile of late, especially in opposition to the Green New Deal legislation proposed by Democrats in Congress.

And while Moore frequently touts his Greenpeace ties in media appearances, Greenpeace claims that Moore is not, in fact, the co-founder of the organization.

“Although Mr. Moore played a significant role in Greenpeace Canada for several years, he did not found Greenpeace. Phil Cotes, Irving Stowe, and Jim Bohlen founded Greenpeace in 1970,” the organization said in a statement first posted to their website in 2010 and occasionally updated since.

Greenpeace, on its website, went on to allege that Moore “exploits long-gone ties with Greenpeace to sell himself as a speaker and pro-corporate spokesperson, usually taking positions that Greenpeace opposes,” and that Moore has now been a vocal anti-environmentalist for more than 30 years, which is much longer than he was actually involved with Greenpeace.

Greenpeace’s official Twitter account also replied to Trump’s tweet, denouncing Moore as a paid lobbyist and assailing his opposition to the Green New Deal.

This is not the only dispute over whether or not a certain figure was the co-founder of an environmental movement from the 1970s. Each Earth Day, multiple columnists opposed to the holiday allege that Ira Einhorn, who years later was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, was, in fact, a co-founder of Earth Day. A Time magazine story in 2018 says Einhorn did not officially help start the holiday, although he was present for the first Earth Day in Philadelphia in 1970, and he likely falsely claimed over the years that he had.