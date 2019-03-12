Kylie Jenner Looks Dramatically Different In Throwback Pictures From Elementary School

Kylie Jenner decided to take a trip down memory lane.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a clip that showed her going through old photos of her and her friends, specifically from her elementary school days. In the photos that she unearthed, Kylie is seen posing with her pals in her younger years and also having fun in a bikini during what appears to be a mud fight between her and her friends. She is smiling broadly in all the old photos, a proof of her happy childhood years before she catapulted to fame and her life changed drastically.

But it wasn’t just her life that changed in the span of a few years. The 21-year-old’s facial features are almost unrecognizable when compared to those pictures from elementary school. While it is no surprise to fans that Kylie has had some work done on her face, particularly fillers, it’s not often that the makeup mogul touches that subject. According to Cosmopolitan, she said in an interview that the notion that she “fully went under the knife” was “completely false.”

“They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers,” she revealed. “I’m not denying that.”

The most strikingly different feature is perhaps her lips, which, due to fillers, are much poutier than they were a few years ago. Occasionally, she will post photos on Instagram where her fillers have noticeably reduced in size, but her full lips have become one of her signature features — and very much part of the whole marketing surrounding her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which started off by producing her famous lip kits.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan saw her life change when she was catapulted to fame due to the success of KUWTK, which premiered in 2007 when she was only 9-years-old. She has since had her own hit reality TV show, Life of Kylie, but she’s also opened up about wanting to live a more “normal” life.

She is widely considered as being the most private sister in the whole family and managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for its entirety by stepping out of the limelight and away from social media and enjoying that period with her baby’s father, rapper Travis Scott. She worked hard on her makeup brand and saw extraordinary profits in just a few years. Earlier this month, Kylie stole the crown from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.