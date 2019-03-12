Spoilers Coming Up This Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Explodes

The Young and the Restless spoilers video shows that coming up this week Victor is incredulous at Summer’s hasty wedding plans to Kyle. Plus, Devon has money questions that Ana can’t answer, and the verdict is in for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon.

There is not anything worse than an Abbott in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) book. That’s why when Summer (Hunter King) suddenly tells her grandfather that she’s engaged, he’s surprised. However, that surprise turns to concern and possibly even a little anger when he learns that Summer plans to marry Kyle (Michael Mealor) later this week. Victor can scarcely imagine his granddaughter marrying Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) son.

It seems like everybody is shocked by Kyle and Summer’s unexpected union. He was in love with Lola (Sasha Calle) who is fighting for her life, so it’s surprising. Despite his worries, The Inquisitr reported that Victor will show up for his impulsive granddaughter’s wedding to Kyle later this week, but does Kyle show up?

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) has some tough questions for his sister Ana (Loren Lott). Ana gave her brother some story about needing money for debts that she wracked up recently. However, when he runs a credit report on Ana, Devon finds out that Ana doesn’t have any obligations on the books.

Could you see Summer as Mrs. Kyle Abbott? Tell us what you think about this wedding proposal! #YR pic.twitter.com/NbEj5G97k3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 6, 2019

Devon confronts his sister about why she needs the money and where it’s all gone recently. Devon is worried that Ana has a guy problem. Then his mind goes straight to drugs or gambling or some other habit. He cannot believe how much money Ana has gone through recently, and she doesn’t look too thrilled to explain her money needs to Devon. However, it is clear that there is something that Ana is keeping from Devon, and given his resources, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he figures it out.

Finally, the jury tells the judge in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder case that its reached a verdict in the District Attorney’s case against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). There’s a good chance that the verdict may not be the same for each woman, especially since Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) presented different defenses for the women.

One thing is sure — Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon are terrified as they await word of their fate, and soon they will each find out what the legal system has in store for them as the verdict is read in open court.