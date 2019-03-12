Here’s Why Ellen DeGeneres Is Taking Credit For Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Engagement

Ellen's making it clear that she thinks she's responsible for A-Rod popping the question to JLo.

Ellen DeGeneres is taking all the credit for Alex Rodriguez popping the question to Jennifer Lopez after two years of dating. As reported by People, the comedian addressed the proposal on the March 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she jokingly admitted that she thinks that it’s because of her that the couple is now engaged.

On the daytime talk show, Ellen joked that she’s the one who gave A-Rod “the push to propose” after, as The Inquisitr previously shared, she gifted Jennifer a proposal countdown clock during her last appearance on the show just last month.

“I guess that’s why she tagged me… I’m pretty sure I’m the reason,” Ellen told the audience after re-showing the clip, referring to JLo tagging her in the post on Instagram in which she officially confirmed the engagement news. She then suggested a few different couple names for the duo.

“I don’t want to take credit for this, but…” DeGeneres then continued. “Yeah, I kinda … I did that. … I’m pretty sure I’m the reason.”

“I’m not sure when the wedding is,” the star then added, joking that the uber-fit Lopez shouldn’t schedule it just yet because she “needs time to get in shape.”

“JLo, I’m very, very happy for you… because you seem very, very happy together,” the comedian then continued in her most recent opening monologue, before quipping that the “beautiful” and “filthy rich” couple are giving others hope to find love.

DeGeneres also referred to her offer to be Jennifer’s maid of honor. As The Inquisitr shared shortly after the engagement announcement, she commented on the social media post by offering to stand alongside the Second Act actress on her big day.

“When she announced it, she posted that picture and she actually tagged me in that photo,” DeGeneres told viewers of the show this week of her big offer. “So I wrote back, ‘Yes, I’ll be your Maid of Honor.'”

Ellen has long made it clear that she was hoping to see Lopez and Rodriguez head down the aisle together.

Back in November, the comedian teased JLo about an impending engagement after she jokingly claimed that the athlete had told her that they were getting married while the mom of twins appeared on her show.

“He said that y’all are going to be getting married,” DeGeneres told Lopez at the time, per Billboard, to which the star denied that her now-fiance had said they’d be tying the knot.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“He did. He texted me today and said, he texted earlier today,” the host continued, before then asking Jennifer, “So you’ll be getting married?”

Just four months before A-Rod did then get down on one knee while the couple vacationed together in the Bahamas, she replied, “I don’t know.”

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Alex recently shared a sweet glimpse at how he and his new fiancee spent the night together after he proposed. Lopez’s husband-to-be shared an intimate look inside their bedroom after her decorated their bed with red rose petals that spelled out his love for her.