Michael Jackson’s Nephew Planning His Own Documentary In Response To ‘Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, is reportedly planning to make his own documentary in defense of the late singer to counter the allegations that were made in HBO’s Leaving Neverland.

According to NME, Michael Jackson will be defended by his nephew, Taj Jackson, who claims that he’s going to dive into the side of MJ that fans rarely got to see.

Taj claims that the documentary is going to kick off with the 1993 allegations against his uncle, and then power through all of the claims and accusations that have come against the late singer. The documentary, he added, could possibly shed new light on Michael’s life after the backlash from Leaving Neverland, where Wade Robson and James Safechuck claimed they were sexually abused by Jackson for years, giving graphic and disturbing details of the abuse.

“It’s going to start off with the 1993 allegations because I think that’s where everything started. So it’s going to start there. It’s going to talk about the settlement in terms of the civil suit and why he settled. At one point he was very against settling and angry and then gave in. So why did he do that? So it’s going to talk about all of that,” Taj stated.

“So 1993/1994 to 2005 are the big parts of his life. So this is not going to be a puff piece. it’s not going to be, ‘Oh, let’s show Michael Jackson the humanitarian.’ This is about exposing all the things that have been mustering for 20, 30 years, you know?” he continued, adding that he is going to present the facts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the aftermath of Leaving Neverland has been quite notable. Fans have been debating Michael Jackson’s innocence or guilt online with one another, and radio stations have even started pulling the King of Pop’s music from the airwaves.

The Simpsons episode that featured Jackson voicing a character has been pulled from re-runs, and the MJ musical, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, has been canceled.

Meanwhile, Michael’s family has continued to defend him, and so have friends such as Aaron Carter, who called out Wade Robson and James Safechuck for “stomping” on Jackson’s grave by making their allegations after the singer has been dead for nearly 10 years.

Another one of Michael’s friends, Corey Feldman, also spoke out following the documentary, claiming that MJ never acted inappropriately with him. However, he later on claimed on television that he couldn’t defend the singer any longer because the voices of victims need to be heard.

The documentary Leaving Neverland, which features the graphic claims against Michael Jackson, is currently streaming on HBO.