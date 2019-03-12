Khloe Kardashian Having The Time Of Her Life In Vegas Post Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian headed to Las Vegas over the weekend with her girlfriends to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, Malika Haqq, and she reportedly had a great time.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is having the time of her life in Vegas with her girls. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be partying with friends and forgetting her troubles amid her dramatic split with baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

“This Vegas getaway couldn’t have come at a better time for Khloe. She has really been looking forward to getting out of town on this girls trip surrounded by some of her closest friends who understand what she’s been going through. [It is] a great distraction for Khloe right now to forget about all the drama back at home,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Kardashian has been looking more like her old self while in Vegas with her friends and that the getaway may have been just what she needed to help relax her during this stressful time in her life.

“She’s just being herself, and letting loose. It’s exactly what Khloe needed right now, and she’s having the time of her life celebrating with her best friends. She’s feeling completely carefree and loving every minute of it,” the insider added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may be out partying with her friends and having a great time in Vegas, but she’s still not ready to even think about dating someone new.

The reality star is said to taking some much needed time to heal her broken heart after her split with Tristan Thompson, whom she broke up with last month after it was revealed he had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As many fans will remember, this isn’t the first time that Thompson has cheated on Kardashian. Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe the first time last April while she was nine months pregnant with their first child, daughter True.

However, Khloe stayed with Tristan in hopes of working through their relationship issues and keeping their family together. She gave the NBA player a second chance but seemingly didn’t offer a third one as she called it quits with her unfaithful boyfriend.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.