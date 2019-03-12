Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Curves While Cradling A Giant Pink Unicorn

Nicki Minaj is currently embarking on her “Nicki Wrld Tour.” Last night, she performed in London at the iconic O2 Arena. The tour is a co-joint show with rising rapper Juice WRLD.

According to The Daily Mail, she disappointed her loyal fanbase as she was forced to cancel her second show from the European leg of her tour on the weekend in France.

The Daily Mail also reports that Nicki was seen wearing a $1,290 off-shoulder bodycon dress by Fendi last night in London as she cradled a stuffed pink unicorn while still showing off her curves.

With the dress, she accessorized it with a matching cropped bomber jacket, which retails at $2,590.

The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Where Ya At” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question over production issues.

Nicki Minaj has over 100 million Instagram followers and enjoys sharing all aspects of her life with her fans she calls “Barbs.” Her posts are liked in the millions and commented on by thousands.

Minaj released her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. The album topped the U.S. charts and went triple platinum. Her follow up record — Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded — also debuted at No. 1 two years later. In 2014, she released The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2.

Last year, Nicki released fourth album Queen, which contains the hits “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Recently, Minaj teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne on the track “Dumb Blonde.” The single is taken from Lavigne’s sixth studio album, Head Above Water. Released last month, the song has already achieved 9.2 million streams on Spotify. Currently, Minaj’s most streamed song on the app is her collaboration with Little Mix on their hit single “Woman Like Me.” The track has been played over 169 million times while the music video on their official YouTube account has been watched over 162 million times. The single won Best British Video at this year’s BRIT Awards, giving Nicki her first win at the ceremony and Little Mix’s second.