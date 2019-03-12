Lily Allen Explains Why She Has Quit Twitter And Why She Won’t Be Friends With Piers Morgan

Lily Allen recently spoke to Metro about online trolling, quitting Twitter, and Piers Morgan.

The “Not Fair” hitmaker revealed that recent times have seen her forced to give her social media password to her team and delete the app on her phone after realizing she spent five hours a day on the app, as previously reported by Metro.

“I don’t do my Twitter anymore. It’s run by other people, I’m not really putting myself in a position where I see too much of that stuff,” she told them.

“We have a WhatsApp group and if I want to say something out of the blue, they put it up for me.”

“I’m older and wiser, but if I was 19 again and having to see some of the things people write on there, I don’t know how I’d cope,” Lily expressed.

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with Henry Holland and Vype for their new ePen 3. The photoshoot was shot by famed photographer Rankin.

Allen, in her time, has had quite a few Twitter feuds. One of them being with Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan. She was asked if she could see herself making up with him.

“Never say never, but… some people think it’s quite funny the Piers Morgan attitude – ‘he says it how it is.’ It’s not, it’s rubbish. I’m past the point of wanting to go on there and speak with him in a jokey way…on a massive platform and have him try to humiliate me,” she told them about Morgan’s approach with her.

Despite not using Twitter herself anymore, Allen still has over 5.5 million followers.

Last year, she released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which was met with critical acclaim and became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The autobiographical album discussed the topics of divorce, being a mom, falling in love again, and being lonely. The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize Award, and this year, Allen was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account.

She embarked on a world tour that recently finished in Australia. The tour also went across Europe and North America.

Allen might not be tweeting, but she still uses her own Instagram page, which has over 1 million followers.