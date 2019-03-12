Colton Underwood’s Hair Steals The Show On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

The former NFL player's new 'do was the star of the ABC finale.

Colton Underwood is defending his new ‘do. The Bachelor star had a hair-raising experience on the finale of the ABC reality show—and not because he was forced to break the hearts of two women who loved him as he pined for the one that got away.

In what was the least light-hearted of any Bachelor finale ever, Colton shed a ton of tears, but he cleaned up nicely for the live segments of the two-hour finale episode. Unfortunately, his spiky new hairdo stole the show and took from his emotional reunions with rejected women Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison couldn’t help but comment on Colton’s hair, joking that it broke Twitter. Indeed, Colton’s hair was a hot topic on the social media site, with many fans posting about their disdain for The Bachelor star’s new ‘do.

Some fans compared Colton’s hair gel use to the date night look of Cameron Diaz’s character in the 1999 comedy film There’s Something About Mary.

“Well @colton is definitely not a hair gel virgin anymore,” another fan tweeted.

Others thought it looked like Colton had his hair styled circa 2002, and some even compared The Bachelor star’s look to the hairstyle of Matt Randolph, the dad of his runaway contestant Cassie Randolph.

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins also joked about the spiky cut by saying Colton’s hair almost poked out one of his eyes when he was backstage with The Bachelor star. And show producer Mike Fleiss had some fun tweeting about the hairstyle of ABC’s leading man, as you can see below.

But amid all of the hate, Colton Underwood took to social media to tell fans to “chill.”

“My hair looks good,” The Bachelor star tweeted.

Colton later posted to Instagram to tell fans he likes his new look.

While Colton Underwood’s hair threw Bachelor Nation for a loop, it should be noted that the ABC reality star takes his appearance very seriously. According to Page Six, The Bachelor star sticks to a disciplined hair and skin care regimen when he’s on camera, according to the show’s longtime makeup artist Gina Modica.

Modica told Popsugar that while she mainly worked with Colton a few times a week for the rose ceremonies, he was mostly on his own when it came to day-to-day grooming. Still, Colton reportedly uses $575 worth of products each day on his skin alone, including serums, rejuvenation creams, and a hefty dose of Dermalogica Solar Defense Booster. Now if we can just get the name of that hair gel…

The second part of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale airs tonight on ABC.