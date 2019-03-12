Kim Kardashian Shares A Vulnerable Video Of Her ‘Psoriasis Face’ On Instagram

She may appear to be flawless most of the time, but even Kim Kardashian deals with normal human conditions.

The 38-year-old has always been very open about her struggle with psoriasis throughout the years, but sometimes she experiences extreme flare-ups that can end up covering her body. On Monday, she shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed her face covered in red blemishes, alongside the caption “Psoriasis Face.” In the clip, she appears to be sitting in the back of a car while wearing no makeup whatsoever, showing her fans what living with the skincare condition on an almost-daily basis looks like.

The new post comes just a month after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave her followers an honest glance at her process when trying to combat the illness, as well as all the different products and therapies she has tried. According to People magazine, she posted a selfie from bed on her Instagram, which showed her face covered in a dark-colored herbal ointment to help heal the blemishes, including under her eyes, and on her cheek, forehead, and chin. She captioned the photo “Psoriasis is the s***!,” a joke that made reference to what the ointment looked like.

She also shared a very candid photo of her legs covered in the flaky red rashes, which she jokingly captioned “sexy.” Kim has really struggled with the skin condition the past few months, and she even took to social media to ask for advice from her fans who may also go through the same.

“I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body.”

“Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!” the mother-of-three desperately asked on Twitter. Psoriasis, which has no cure, basically causes cells to build up on the skin’s surface, with the extra cells forming those visible red patches and scales that are not only aesthetically unappealing for many patients, but can also be itchy and painful.

Kim was diagnosed with it during an episode of KUWTK back in 2011. She visited the doctor after getting the blemishes for the first time, as her mother also suffers from it and immediately told her that the symptoms looked similar. Since then, she has tried several different treatments, from detox smoothies to light therapy.