Kim Kardashian Turns Up The Heat In Skimpy Black Bra And Spanx While Surrounded By Lingerie-Clad Lookalikes

Kim Kardashian is not here to play around.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a few photos from her new collaboration with eyewear brand Carolina Lemke, and the results look like something out of a futuristic science fiction movie! For her newest project, Kim is seen leading a pack of lookalikes as they all dress in sexy clothes, looking like the female army people never knew they needed.

In the first picture, the 38-year-old flaunted her world-famous curves in a skimpy black bra as well as black high-waist spanx and sheer black tights, while standing super straight with her arms to her side. She donned a pair of large golden metallic sunglasses from the Berlin-based brand, and her super long raven locks cascaded down her torso and all the way to her knees in a sleek style with a deep side part.

She stood in front of five of her doppelgangers, who looked so strikingly similar to her they almost appeared unreal, as they even possessed the same body structure and facial features as those of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. All the other “Kims” also donned the exact same outfits and sunglasses, and they all faced towards the same direction.

In the next picture, Kim sported the same outfit, but this time she posed alone. She brought one of her hands to her head while the other one rested on her hip, and she showcased her phenomenal hourglass figure and flat stomach in the daring look. She completed the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

For the third and final sneak peek, the KKW mogul and her five lookalikes are seen once again standing in a military-style formation, this time wearing figure-hugging, long-sleveed black jumpsuits, serving some major spy vibes. They completed their cutting-edge looks with large red sunglasses, as well as a super bright red lipstick shade. According to Kim’s caption, the campaign was shot by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, who also happen to be two of her closest friends in the fashion industry. She didn’t give out many details about the new project, but said it was “coming soon.”

Her fans are clearly very excited to learn about this new collaboration, as the Instagram post racked up over one million likes and nearly 7,000 comments in just eight hours. “@instagram should allow multiple #likes… this post deserves a #million of mine…,” one user wrote, echoing the opinion of most of her 130 million followers.