Watch Manchester City Vs. FC Schalke 04 UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

Manchester City hope to avoid becoming the first team to get knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after scoring three away goals, when they face FC Schalke 04.

Manchester City now possess a realistic, if extremely difficult, chance at achieving something no English side had ever achieved — a quadruple championship, according to The Telegraph. Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions already have one trophy in their possession this season, with their February 24 League Cup win over Chelsea on penalties. They remain alive in the FA Cup with the quarterfinals coming up at the weekend — and the Citizens also enjoy a one-point lead on the domestic table. But to keep the quadruple dream alive, Guardiola’s team must defend a 3-2 aggregate lead in the UEFA Champions league over Germany’s FC Schalke 04, in a second leg Round of 16 match that will live stream from the Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Manchester City vs. FC Schalke 04 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, better known as the Etihad, in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, March 12.

In the Germany, kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. In India, the Sky Blues vs. Die Königsblauen clash starts at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning, March 13.

The good news for Guardiola is that in seven matches coaching three different teams, he has never lost game to the team that took a second-place finish in last season’s Bundesliga, according to the BBC. Not only that, but in 27 previous two-legged knockout ties in the Champions League, no team has ever been eliminated in the second leg after scoring three away goals in the first.

Across all competitions, Manchester City are riding a nine-game home winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 39-3, per the UEFA website. In other words, Manchester City rank as heavy favorites on Tuesday to move one small step closer to the elusive, history-making quadruple.

Josep “Pep” Guardiola has never lost as a manager to FC Schalke 04, in seven matches. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To watch the Manchester City vs. FC Schalke 04 UEFA Champions League knockout phase decider stream live online from England, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW, or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the City vs. Schalke showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

The good news is, there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from Manchester for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required, by signing up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. That way, fans can catch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the livestream, while in Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will stream the Champions League knockout second leg game. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the live streaming video with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will stream the match live online.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive listing of live streaming sources around the world is available on the LiveSoccerTV site.