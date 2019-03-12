Watch Juventus Vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16, Leg 2

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus face an ignominious exit from the UEFA Champions League when they face Atlético Madrid, trailing 2-0.

When Juventus last summer paid a massive, $140 million transfer fee — and $35 million annual salary — to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo from reigning European champions Real Madrid, they did not shell out that cash to win the Serie A title. Juve has done that that for the last seven years in a row without him. Instead, the Italian giants brought in Ronaldo, according to ESPN, to win the UEFA Champions League, a trophy they have won only once and not since 1996 — and only twice overall including the 1985 pre-Champions League era European Cup. But that investment stands at risk, at least for the current season, when they face Atlético Madrid and an 0-2 aggregate deficit on Tuesday, in a match that will live stream from Italy.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,507-seat Juventus Stadium, also known as Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, March 12. That kickoff time will be the same in Spain, which also lies in the Central European time zone.

In the United Kingdom, the decisive match gets underway at 8 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 1 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, March 13.

Ronaldo himself has not scored in his last three matches, after scoring 22 in his first 32 matches across all competitions with his new team, in his debut season in Italy, per Soccerway.

In his last eight Champions League tournaments, Ronaldo has tallied at least 10 goals each time, according to the UEFA website, but the five-time Ballon D’or winner has scored just once in six games so far in his first Champions League with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the verge of failing in the one mission he had at Juventus — winning the Champions League. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

To watch the first leg of the fateful Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg decider stream live online from Turin, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Juve vs. Atléti match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match stream live for free, with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, allowing fans to watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 confrontation live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Spain, Movistar+ will stream the big game live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. And inside of India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

The UEFA Champions League app will also carry a live stream of the game internationally.

In numerous African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid around the world is available by accessing LiveSoccerTV.